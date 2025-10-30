Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Leyla Aliyeva meets participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in Gabala

    Social security
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 09:42
    Leyla Aliyeva meets participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in Gabala

    Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, paid a visit to the Gafarov family, who live in the village of Mikhligovag in the Gabala district and participate in the "Young Beekeeper" project.

    According to Report, during the visit, Leyla Aliyeva had a heartfelt conversation with the family members, who shared in detail their experiences within the project and their plans for the future.

    The family expressed their sincere gratitude for the initiative behind this project, as well as for Leyla Aliyeva"s personal visit.

    Young beekeeper Lala Gafarova harvested 40 kg of honey last year and 100 kg this year. She also took part in the "Young Beekeeper" project at the Honey Festival held in Kalbajar last month, organized on Leyla Aliyeva"s initiative, where she presented her products to buyers.

    Leyla Aliyeva beekeeping beekeeper Gabala Heydar Aliyev Foundation
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Qəbələdə "Gənc arıçı" layihəsinin iştirakçısı ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева встретилась с участницей проекта "Молодой пчеловод" в Габале

    Latest News

    10:03

    Tokayev's former adviser Yerzhan Babakumarov killed in Kazakhstan

    Other countries
    09:49

    Azeri Light crude rise to $66.24 per barrel

    Energy
    09:42
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in Gabala

    Social security
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (30.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:24

    Flights suspended at six Russian airports

    Region
    09:23

    Preparations for XIII Global Baku Forum discussed in Paris

    COP29
    09:13

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2025)

    Finance
    08:58
    Photo

    Exhibition 'Fire, Water, and Kisses' opens at Nine Senses gallery

    Exhibitions
    08:55

    Federal shutdown could cost US economy up to $14B

    Other countries
    All News Feed