Leyla Aliyeva meets participant of 'Young Beekeeper' project in Gabala

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, paid a visit to the Gafarov family, who live in the village of Mikhligovag in the Gabala district and participate in the "Young Beekeeper" project.

According to Report, during the visit, Leyla Aliyeva had a heartfelt conversation with the family members, who shared in detail their experiences within the project and their plans for the future.

The family expressed their sincere gratitude for the initiative behind this project, as well as for Leyla Aliyeva"s personal visit.

Young beekeeper Lala Gafarova harvested 40 kg of honey last year and 100 kg this year. She also took part in the "Young Beekeeper" project at the Honey Festival held in Kalbajar last month, organized on Leyla Aliyeva"s initiative, where she presented her products to buyers.