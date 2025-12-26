Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations for children organized in Ganja
Social security
- 26 December, 2025
- 15:21
Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a New Year celebration was held for children of the orphanage No. 4 in Ganja.
Report informs via AZERTAC that during the celebration, representatives of the IDEA Public Union distributed presents, and engaged in various entertainment activities with the children.
Latest News
16:42
Levon Ter-Petrosyan's party to participate in Armenian electionsRegion
16:37
Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case postponed to December 30Domestic policy
16:33
Bayramov notes existence of 'favorable conditions' for full repeal of Section 907Foreign policy
16:30
Photo
Azerbaijan, UN mull cooperation in energy and sustainable developmentEnergy
16:26
Erbil, Baghdad, int'l firms extend oil export agreementOther countries
16:25
Azerbaijan expands role in energy projects through foreign investmentsForeign policy
16:23
Bayramov: Armenia must amend its constitution to sign peace dealForeign policy
16:20
Napoli interested in Bayern midfielder Leon GoretzkaFootball
16:18