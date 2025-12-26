Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations for children organized in Ganja

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a New Year celebration was held for children of the orphanage No. 4 in Ganja.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that during the celebration, representatives of the IDEA Public Union distributed presents, and engaged in various entertainment activities with the children.

    Photo
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə Gəncədə uşaq evində Yeni il tədbiri keçirilib
    Photo
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой в детском доме в Гяндже проведено новогоднее мероприятие

