Implementation of AI, inclusivity in social services mulled at SOCGOV-2025
Social security
- 24 October, 2025
- 15:59
A panel discussion on "Artificial Intelligence and Social Inclusivity in the Social Services Sector" has been held in Baku as part of the international conference "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humanity and Transformation," Report informs.
Participants examined the potential of AI technologies to improve the effectiveness of social programs, as well as the risks associated with data security and ethics.
Speakers included Elif Gökçearslan, President of the Turkish Center for Education and Research; Zorana Uzelac, Board Member of the European Social Network; Zoran Jordanoski, Principal Researcher at the United Nations University; Kanan Akbarov, Director of the DOST Digital Innovation Center; and other guests.
