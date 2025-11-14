Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Nearly 238,000 unemployed registered in Azerbaijan as of November 1

    Social security
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 15:31
    As of November 1, Azerbaijan registered 237,900 people as unemployed at local branches of the State Employment Agency, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

    Women accounted for 51.2% of all registered unemployed individuals. The average monthly unemployment insurance payment stood at 499.3 manats ($293.7).

    Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee unemployed
