Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.2 million

    Social security
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 14:36
    Azerbaijan's population has increased by 34,812 people, or 0.3%, since the beginning of 2025, reaching 10,259,701 as of December 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Of the total population, 54.4% reside in urban areas and 45.6% in rural districts. Men make up 49.8%, while women account for 50.2% of the population.

