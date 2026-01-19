Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.2 million
Social security
- 19 January, 2026
- 14:36
Azerbaijan's population has increased by 34,812 people, or 0.3%, since the beginning of 2025, reaching 10,259,701 as of December 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Of the total population, 54.4% reside in urban areas and 45.6% in rural districts. Men make up 49.8%, while women account for 50.2% of the population.
Latest News
15:41
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up by nearly 2% in 2025Infrastructure
15:34
Gas transit via Azerbaijan's main pipelines down slightly in 2025Energy
15:24
Photo
Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation in emergency managementDomestic policy
15:22
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum annual meetingForeign policy
15:12
Azerbaijan's state budget surplus surpassed $310M in 2025Finance
15:00
Azerbaijan posts 1% increase in gas extraction in 2025Energy
14:58
Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by 8%Finance
14:45
ANAMA: Over 500 hectares of land cleared of mines last weekDomestic policy
14:36