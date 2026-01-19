Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.2 million

Azerbaijan's population has increased by 34,812 people, or 0.3%, since the beginning of 2025, reaching 10,259,701 as of December 1, 2025, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Of the total population, 54.4% reside in urban areas and 45.6% in rural districts. Men make up 49.8%, while women account for 50.2% of the population.