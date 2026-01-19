Azerbaijan hosted 132 Ukrainian children for rehabilitation in 2025

A total of 132 children from Ukraine visited Azerbaijan in four groups in 2025 for rehabilitation, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Social Services Agency Vugar Behbudov said at a press conference summarizing the agency's results for the year, according to Report.

Behbudov noted that the children took part in various group therapy sessions, meditation and yoga classes, psychosocial training programs, workshops introducing national cuisine, and other master classes held in Baku and the regions.

He emphasized that within the framework of a project implemented for the past four years, Azerbaijan has been providing social and psychological rehabilitation to children affected by the war in Ukraine. As part of the program, excursions to the country's historical and tourist sites were also organized.

Behbudov added that since 2022, a total of 360 Ukrainian children have benefited from rehabilitation services in Azerbaijan.