    Average pension in Azerbaijan to exceed $340 in 2026

    Social security
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 11:48
    The average pension in Azerbaijan will be 579.2 manats ($340) in 2026, Report informs referring to the draft budget for 2026.

    According to the document, this figure is 7.9% higher than the expected 2025 level (537 manats, or $315).

    Furthermore, the draft indicates that, according to the Ministry of Economy, nominal wage growth in 2025 is projected at 9.2%. Based on this, the financial burden of indexing labor pensions in 2026 may reach 635.59 million manats ($373.8 million) per year.

    Gələn il orta pensiya məbləğinin 579,2 manat təşkil edəcəyi proqnozlaşdırılır
    Средний размер пенсии в Азербайджане в 2026 году превысит 579 манатов

