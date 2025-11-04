Average pension in Azerbaijan to exceed $340 in 2026
Social security
- 04 November, 2025
- 11:48
The average pension in Azerbaijan will be 579.2 manats ($340) in 2026, Report informs referring to the draft budget for 2026.
According to the document, this figure is 7.9% higher than the expected 2025 level (537 manats, or $315).
Furthermore, the draft indicates that, according to the Ministry of Economy, nominal wage growth in 2025 is projected at 9.2%. Based on this, the financial burden of indexing labor pensions in 2026 may reach 635.59 million manats ($373.8 million) per year.
