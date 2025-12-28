Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, Jirtdan mega show organized at Baku Convention Center

    Social security
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 09:26
    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, Jirtdan mega show organized at Baku Convention Center

    The Baku Convention Center has hosted the annual traditional Jirtdan mega-show for children in need of special care, organized at the iniative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the show was presented under the title "Jirtdan: Journey Through Time."

    The first performance was organized for children living in orphanages, boarding schools, and special boarding institutions. In total, 948 children from 17 childcare institutions attended the show.

    IDEA volunteers also presented gifts to the children. Held on the eve of the New Year, the colorful and engaging performance created unforgettable moments for young viewers, filling them with a festive spirit.

    Jirtdan Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə xüsusi qayğıya ehtiyacı olan uşaqlar üçün "Cırtdan Meqa Şousu" təşkil olunub
    Photo
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой для детей организовано мега-шоу "Джыртдан"

    Latest News

    09:49

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity

    Domestic policy
    09:42
    Photo

    Mobile consular services organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Texas

    Foreign policy
    09:26
    Photo

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, Jirtdan mega show organized at Baku Convention Center

    Social security
    08:50

    MFA: Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for territorial integrity of Yemen

    Foreign policy
    08:37

    US Congress website posts text of bill to lift restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:58

    Azerbaijan produces 199,000 tons of steel pipes in January–November

    Business
    17:47

    Geogia arrests former defense minister Bacho Akhalaia

    Foreign policy
    17:38
    Photo

    10 families relocated to Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    17:28

    China issues drafts rules to regulate AI with human-like interaction

    ICT
    All News Feed