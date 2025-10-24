Anar Aliyev: AI-based advisory mechanism being developed for disability subsystem

An artificial intelligence (AI) based advisory mechanism is being developed for Azerbaijan's disability subsystem, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev stated at the SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation conference in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the mechanism will accelerate decision-making processes while enhancing objectivity and transparency.

"Azerbaijan has approved its AI Strategy for 2025–2028. The application of AI capabilities is of particular importance to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Our activities in this area are being carried out in line with a three-year roadmap developed under the ministry's strategy," Aliyev noted.

The minister added that AI solutions are also expected to be applied in the development of individual employment programs and personalized rehabilitation and habilitation programs.