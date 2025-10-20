Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Agency chief: Social protection issues to be addressed at international conference in Baku

    The international conference "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humanity and Transformation," to be held on October 24 in Baku, will address topics related to social protection, the Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency, Farid Mammadov, said at a press conference dedicated to the event.

    According to Report, he noted that the SOCGOV 2025 international conference will serve as an important platform for the future development of social services, introducing new management approaches and facilitating the exchange of international experience.

    The main goal of the conference, which is being held for the first time, is to assess the prospects for rapid progress in the field of social services and to define pathways for future development through innovative approaches, artificial intelligence tools, and modern technologies.

    "Experts will hold discussions on topics such as the digital state and AI-driven transformation, AI and inclusivity in social services, as well as the future labor market, skills development, and digital entrepreneurship. In the coming years, we plan to hold similar events," he said.

    The conference organizers also reported that more than 350 participants from over 20 countries are expected to take part in the event.

    Agentlik rəhbəri: Bakıda keçiriləcək beynəlxalq konfransda sosial müdafiə mövzuları gündəmə gətiriləcək
    Глава агентства: На международной конференции в Баку будут подняты темы соцзащиты

