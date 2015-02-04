Azerbaijan is forth amongst the happiest world countries

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people who feel happy increased in 2014. The happiness index increased by 16% and amounted to 64%, during the year.

Report informs, the result of questioning conducted by "Gallup International/WIN" Association of Independent Research Agencies showed it.

According to the survey, Azerbaijan ranked 4th among the happiest countries of the world and 85% of population feel happy.

Fiji is the happiest country in the world (91 %). The first five included Columbia (86 %), Saudi Arabia (86 %) and India (81 %).

Neighboring country Russia ranked 16th. Bulgaria (16 %), Greece (1 %) and Iraq (0 %) can be shown among outsiders.

The survey was conducted among 65 countries, approximately 75 thousand people. According to the researchers, the happiness index is higher in countries where per capita income is high.