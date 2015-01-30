Famous turkish actor: "I love Baku and Azerbaijani spectators"

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the movie scened by the Turkish film director A.Taner Elkhan "Ashk sana benzer" (Love is similiar to you) remembered with interesting moments.

As Report informs, the ceremony was held at the Nizami Cinema Center with presence of three main actors - Burak Ozchivit, who played in series "Magnificent Century" with image of "Malkochoghlu Bali Bey", Selim Bayraktar ("Sunbyul agha") and gorgeous actress Fakhriyya Evdzhen.

The enthusiastic audience met their idols in front of the Nizami Cinema Center, and then actors together with the director of the film Taner Elkhan watched the film.

This movie is a sentimental and lyrical film about love in the genre of melodrama. The main characters in the movie are living in a small village - fisherman Ali and a girl, Deniz, who fled from her past. The film tells the story of their love. The plot of the film is changed with the advent of Selim Bayraktar created a negative image. Although not a very strong storyline paintings, professional actors play makes it interesting.

After watching "Ashk dignity Benzer" held a press conference for media representatives.

At the press conference it was announced that although it was noted that, the author of the script is Djeiran Gyuzelche, in fact, the idea belongs to Burak Ozchivit. According to Burak Ozchivit, he had a great desire to act with Fakhriyya Evdzhen, who created in the movie "Goldcrest - bird singing", Feride image. Therefore, the actor started writing the script for this movie.

The most interesting statement to the press made actor Selim Bayraktar, who is Kerkuk turkmen and knows Azerbaijani very well. The actor said that he is very fond of Baku and the Azerbaijani audience.