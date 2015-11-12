Early Beatles drummer Andy White dies

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Andy White, the Scottish studio session musician who played the drums on Love Me Do and other early tracks by The Beatles, has died in New Jersey, Report informs referring to Reuters.

According to his family, the 85-year-old died on Monday following a stroke.

White was chosen ahead of Ringo Starr in September 1962 to play drums on the single version of Love Me Do and its B-side, P.S. I Love You.

White, who was born in Glasgow in 1930, is also believed to have played on the album version of Please Please Me.

He could therefore legitimately claim to be one of the so-called "Fifth Beatles", alongside the likes of Pete Best, Stuart Sutcliffe and others.