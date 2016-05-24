​Azerbaijan Fashion Week opens in Baku - VIDEO

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Fashion Week has opened in Azerbaijan.

The event will include 20 shows in 6 countries, including designers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, France and Latvia.

Report informs, it was stated at a press conference by the producer of Azerbaijan Fashion Week Sayat Isybaev.

According to him, such an event is held in Azerbaijan for the third time and attracts a large number of designers from different countries every year.

S. Isybaev noted that in the framework of the event, from 23 to 26 May, viewers will see shows of the world-famous and emerging designers, visit showrooms and pop-up shops of AFW, be able to consult with a personal shopper and stylist and choose a unique image for themselves.