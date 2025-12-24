Safi Arpagus: Important for religious institutions to act together

It is important for religious institutions to work together, Safi Arpagus, chairperson of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs, said at the opening of the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to him, humanity is experiencing a difficult period: "The chaos in the world is deepening every day. In many regions, especially in Palestine, hotbeds of conflict persist. In these conditions, there is a great need to build a peace based on stability and prosperity. Therefore, it is important for religious institutions to work together and implement joint projects. We are always ready for such cooperation."