Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Robert Mobili: Armenian revanchists fear Alban‑Udi concept

    Religion
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 17:53
    Robert Mobili: Armenian revanchists fear Alban‑Udi concept

    Revanchist forces in Armenia are as troubled by the Alban‑Udi concept as they are by Caucasian Albania, Robert Mobili, head of the Alban‑Udi Christian religious community, told journalists, according to Report's correspondent in Aghdara.

    Speaking during the community's visit to the Ganjasar Monastery on September 21, Mobili noted that the visit and their prayers in the monastery are of great significance:

    "It is very symbolic that yesterday Azerbaijan celebrated State Sovereignty Day. Today is both the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the International Day of Peace. Until now, we have prayed and lit candles in many churches located in liberated territories. Today, for the first time, we visited Ganjasar Monastery Complex, one of the pearls of Caucasian Albania."

    He stressed that the churches in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are unequivocally Albanian temples: "Revanchist forces in Armenia are deeply troubled by the Alban‑Udi concept, just as they are by Caucasian Albania. The truth is that the churches in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are unequivocally Albanian temples. The sole heir of this heritage is the Azerbaijani state. It is very gratifying that in Azerbaijan, where 95% of the population is Muslim, we are treated with great respect. The tolerance of the Azerbaijani people and the country's healthy religious environment give us great spiritual strength."

    Robert Mobili Caucasian Albania Albanian-Udi Christian religious community in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan's liberated territories Armenia
    Robert Mobili: Ermənistandakı revanşist qüvvələr Alban-Udi anlayışından çox narahat olurlar
    Роберт Мобили: Албано-удинское наследие беспокоит реваншистские силы в Армении

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