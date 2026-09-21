Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community in Azerbaijan visit Ganjasar monastery complex
Religion
- 21 September, 2026
- 13:18
Members of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community in Azerbaijan have visited the Ganjasar monastery located in the village of Vangli, a correspondent of Report informs from Aghdara.
The Ganjasar monastery complex, dating back to the 13th century, is considered one of the important examples of Albanian Christian heritage. The monastery, located on the left bank of the Khachin River, was one of the central residences of the Albanian Church in the Middle Ages.
The foundation of the monastery was laid in 1216, and the construction work was completed in the 13th century.
The representatives, visiting the Ganjasar monastery for the first time, are performing religious rites here.
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