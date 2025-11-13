Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Member of Twelves Apostles Quorum thanks Azerbaijan for comprehensive support

    Religion
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 15:34
    Member of Twelves Apostles Quorum thanks Azerbaijan for comprehensive support

    A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, David Bednar, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support and assistance in opening the Baku office of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Report informs.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bednar noted that the church received comprehensive assistance during the process of recognition and registration in Azerbaijan. He said he valued the opportunity to attend the event alongside representatives of various religious communities.

    Bednar emphasized that the Baku office of the church aims to be a "good neighbor," serving God and people regardless of faith.

    "We feel light, friendship, unity, and love among representatives of different religions. We are grateful for the warm welcome extended to our community in Azerbaijan," he said, adding that it was both symbolic and inspiring to hold the ceremony on such a sunny day.

    David Bednar Azerbaijan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
    "On İki Həvari Kvorumu"nun üzvü hərtərəfli dəstəyinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Член "Кворума Двенадцати Апостолов" поблагодарил Азербайджан за всестороннюю поддержку

    Latest News

    16:47
    Photo

    EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    16:46

    Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areas

    Foreign policy
    16:44

    Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:36

    EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search results

    Other countries
    16:35

    Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lending

    Finance
    16:31

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFC

    Finance
    16:30

    Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B

    Business
    16:30

    National libraries of Turkic countries uniting for first time in 30 years

    Culture
    16:23

    President: Hosting the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is a shared historic achievement

    Football
    All News Feed