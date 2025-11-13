Member of Twelves Apostles Quorum thanks Azerbaijan for comprehensive support

A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, David Bednar, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support and assistance in opening the Baku office of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Report informs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bednar noted that the church received comprehensive assistance during the process of recognition and registration in Azerbaijan. He said he valued the opportunity to attend the event alongside representatives of various religious communities.

Bednar emphasized that the Baku office of the church aims to be a "good neighbor," serving God and people regardless of faith.

"We feel light, friendship, unity, and love among representatives of different religions. We are grateful for the warm welcome extended to our community in Azerbaijan," he said, adding that it was both symbolic and inspiring to hold the ceremony on such a sunny day.