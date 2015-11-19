 Top
    List of agencies not being in structure of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations approved

    Decision was signed by Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy PM

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Minister of Azerbaijan Republic approved the "List of agencies under the Committee, not included into the structure of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

    Report informs, the decree was signed by Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy PM.

    Self-supporting organization - 'Society and religion' newspaper entered into the list of agencies under the Committee, not included into the structure of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic. 

