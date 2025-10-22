Ilham Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev

    Int'l symposium on modern models of religious education underway in Baku

    Religion
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 11:31
    Int'l symposium on modern models of religious education underway in Baku

    An international symposium entitled "Modern Models of Religious Education: in the Context of Spiritual Values ​​and Global Challenges" has opened in Baku, Report informs.

    The event was organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.

    The symposium aims to discuss current issues in religious education in Azerbaijan and globally. Participants will exchange experiences and propose solutions to existing problems in this area.

    Representatives of government agencies, religious denominations, scientific and educational institutions, as well as approximately 40 experts from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, Egypt, and other countries are participating in the forum.

    The symposium will run until October 23.

    symposium Azerbaijan religion
    Photo
    Bakıda müasir din təhsili modelləri ilə bağlı beynəlxalq simpozium keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит международный симпозиум по современным моделям религиозного образования

    Latest News

    12:43
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Estonia's foreign minister

    Domestic policy
    12:37

    CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026

    Finance
    12:37
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

    Other
    12:31

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interests

    Region
    12:29

    First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    12:24

    Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potential

    Karabakh
    12:21

    Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealed

    Finance
    12:20

    German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    'Indestructible Partnership-2025' joint special forces exercise underway

    Military
    All News Feed