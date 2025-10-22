Int'l symposium on modern models of religious education underway in Baku

An international symposium entitled "Modern Models of Religious Education: in the Context of Spiritual Values ​​and Global Challenges" has opened in Baku, Report informs.

The event was organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.

The symposium aims to discuss current issues in religious education in Azerbaijan and globally. Participants will exchange experiences and propose solutions to existing problems in this area.

Representatives of government agencies, religious denominations, scientific and educational institutions, as well as approximately 40 experts from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, Egypt, and other countries are participating in the forum.

The symposium will run until October 23.