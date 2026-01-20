Heads of religious confessions, religious figures in Azerbaijan commemorate 20 January tragedy victims
Religion
- 20 January, 2026
- 15:46
On January 20, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, together with head of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan and religious figures, visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate the victims of the tragedy, Report informs via AZERTAC.
They paid tribute to the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves, reciting prayers for them.
