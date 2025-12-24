Head of Azerbaijan's State Committee: Tolerance, multiculturalism - guarantee of prosperous future

Tolerance and multiculturalism are not only a glorious past but also a guarantee of a prosperous future, Ramin Mammadov, сhairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said at the opening of the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the functioning of hundreds of registered religious organizations and various faiths under equal conditions is an important factor strengthening Azerbaijan's democratic and tolerant image on the international stage.

"Systematic steps have been taken to promote the Azerbaijani model of state-religious relations internationally as an island of peace, and platforms for close cooperation with authoritative global think tanks and international organizations have been created," he noted.

Mammadov added that the model of state-religious relations currently practiced in Azerbaijan is a national treasure:

"We are proud that in Azerbaijan, the doors of mosques, churches, and synagogues open to everyone with equal sincerity, and each of these places of worship is surrounded by the state's comprehensive care. Tolerance and multiculturalism are not only our glorious past but also a guarantee of a bright and prosperous future. We must work together, with even greater determination, to strengthen the power of Azerbaijan, the unity of our people, and the promotion of our multicultural values ​​throughout the world. Because preserving this spiritual integrity is the sacred civic duty of each of us and a sacred mission inherited from our ancestors," he said.