Climate change is also about justice, Fatih Mehmet Karaca says

Climate change is not only an environmental challenge but also a question of justice, as its consequences are especially acutely felt by the most vulnerable communities, Deputy President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Türkiye Fatih Mehmet Karaca stated at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Report informs.

"Climate change is a question of justice. The most vulnerable communities often pay the highest price," he said.

According to him, rising temperatures, droughts, floods, forest fires, and biodiversity loss are already having a serious impact on people's lives.

He noted that the fight against climate change requires not only technological solutions but also a change in human attitudes toward nature.

"Humans are not the absolute owners of the world. On the contrary, they are the guardians of what has been entrusted to them and bear responsibility for the blessings granted upon them," Karaca emphasized.

According to him, religious teachings can contribute to forming a culture of moderation and responsible consumption, which is necessary to protect the environment and future generations.