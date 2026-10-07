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    Erlan Karin: Congress Secretariat to prepare concept for Global Peace Movement

    Religion
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:59
    Erlan Karin: Congress Secretariat to prepare concept for Global Peace Movement

    A concept for a Global Peace Movement will be prepared at the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Vice President of Kazakhstan and Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Erlan Karin said at the 24th meeting of the Congress Secretariat in Astana, Report informs.

    According to him, special attention must be paid to the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create a Global Peace Movement.

    "The main feature of this movement should be the unifying role of religious leaders and the power of spiritual diplomacy," he said.

    Karin instructed the Secretariat, together with partners, to prepare a draft concept of the Global Peace Movement, as well as a step-by-step plan for its creation and promotion at the international level.

    The first results of this work should be presented at the 25th meeting of the Secretariat next year. After that, the agreed concept can be submitted for consideration to the 9th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2028, he said.

    Karin also noted that the documents adopted today - "The Role of Religions in Combating Climate Change" and the "Code of Ethics for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Religious Sphere" - should receive practical implementation.

    "Our main priority now is clear: the adopted decisions must turn into practical actions," he emphasized.

    Erlan Karin Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kazakhstan
    Dini liderlər Qlobal Sülh Hərəkatının konsepsiyasını hazırlayacaqlar
    В Секретариате Съезда лидеров мировых и традиционных религий подготовят концепцию Глобального движения за мир
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    44 - Tezliklə

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