'Color of Diversity' festival opens in Baku, showcasing religious pluralism

A large-scale festival titled "Color of Diversity" opened at the Baku Expo Center, dedicated to the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the event is organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations in partnership with the Global Media Group.

The festival brought together representatives of 33 religious organizations across the country, including the Caucasus Muslims Board, the Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Mountain, Sephardic and European Jewish communities, the Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church, the Azerbaijan Bible Society, the Baháʼí religious center, as well as Albanian-Udi Christian, Krishnaite, Georgian Orthodox, and Molokan-Christian communities.

Exhibits at the festival include photo displays, literary works, and handmade crafts that showcase the richness of the religious traditions and cultural values of Azerbaijan"s diverse population.

Music and dance performances by representatives of various faiths drew particular attention, highlighting the country"s deep-rooted heritage of multiculturalism and spiritual unity.