Baku to host conference on educating youth in national and spiritual values
Religion
- 07 October, 2026
- 11:12
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A conference titled "Educating the younger generation in the spirit of national and spiritual values" will be held in Baku on October 9, Report informs.
The event will be organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports jointly with the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations.
Heads of relevant state institutions, academics, specialists in the field and members of the public are expected to attend the event.
Bakıda "Gənc nəslin milli-mənəvi dəyərlər ruhunda tərbiyəsi" mövzusunda konfrans keçiriləcək
В Баку состоится конференция о воспитании молодежи в духе национально-духовных ценностей
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