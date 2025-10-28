Baku to host Color of Diversity festival on November 5

On November 5, Baku will host the Color of Diversity festival as part of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

Organized by the State Committee, the festival will showcase Azerbaijan's model of interfaith and intercultural dialogue, demonstrating the country's unique experience of coexistence in multicultural environments.

The event aims to promote Azerbaijan's exemplary tolerance and multiculturalism, interfaith harmony, solidarity, cultural diversity, and values of coexistence. Representatives from 33 religious organizations are expected to participate, including the Caucasus Muslims Office, Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church, Mountain Jews and Sephardic Jews communities in Baku, European Jews in Baku, Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church, Azerbaijan Bible Society, Baha'i Center, Alban-Udi Christians, Krishna Consciousness, Georgian Orthodox, and Molokan spiritual Christian communities.

During the festival, attendees will see photo stands, literature, and handicrafts reflecting the activities, traditions, and values of the religious communities, along with music and dance performances by various confessions.

The festival will take place at the Baku Expo Center, with Global Media Group serving as the media partner.