Bahar Muradova: Religious advocacy can curb early marriages, domestic violence

Religious advocacy can yield positive results in preventing early marriages and domestic violence, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, said at the opening of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures in Baku, Report informs.

Muradova noted that women face a number of challenges in modern times:

"Family development, the protection of human rights, and the transmission of national and spiritual values to our children – the future of our nation – are all at risk. Addressing these issues is a responsibility shared by society as a whole, including religious figures. Women are respected members of society, and it is important to preserve this value. Therefore, religious leaders must engage in advocacy on these matters."

The chairperson also pointed out that certain negative stereotypes still exist in Azerbaijan: "Religious advocacy can have a positive impact in preventing early marriages and violence against women. We believe that the responsibilities placed on women by family and society should be developed not only through legal measures but also through moral and social initiatives. That is why cooperation between the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs can be beneficial."

She added that Azerbaijan is recognized internationally as a model country in protecting women's rights, promoting tolerance, and fostering interfaith dialogue.

"Behind this success lies not only state policy but also the responsible stance of all social institutions, including religious communities. I am confident that this forum – especially the panel dedicated to women's social and moral development – will truly refresh our thinking in a positive way, enrich our approaches, and further strengthen our shared sense of responsibility," Muradova said.