Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalism

The primary goal is to carry out joint efforts against religious radicalism, harmful religious tendencies, sects, and groups in Azerbaijan, according to Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Institutions, Report informs.

Speaking to journalists at the regional conference held in Ganja, Azerbaijan, on the role of religious leaders in building an inclusive society, Ismayilov emphasized that such events are important for combating harmful religious tendencies:

"In recent years, the committee has organized regional conferences on various topics. Today's conference in Ganja is dedicated to the role of religious leaders in building an inclusive society.

The conference aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalism, harmful religious tendencies, sects, and groups in the country. It also seeks to provide relevant guidance to religious communities and leaders, while strengthening the fight against superstition and other harmful influences.

It is a positive development that, alongside religious leaders from Ganja and surrounding districts, representatives from educational institutions and law enforcement agencies are also participating in the conference.

As part of religious education efforts, the expertise of faculty members from the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology is also being utilized. Similar awareness-raising events are planned in other regions by the end of the year."