Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Allahshukur Pashazada: AI cannot replace humans in worship as it has no soul

    Religion
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:37
    Allahshukur Pashazada: AI cannot replace humans in worship as it has no soul

    Artificial intelligence cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB), said at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    According to Report's correspondent in Astana, Pashazada said the unrestricted penetration of artificial intelligence into human life opens up new opportunities while also creating new problems.

    "The main issue here is to observe spiritual and ethical boundaries, as well as prevent negative consequences, the risk of which is high. In particular, artificial intelligence should not replace humans in worship because it has no soul. In this regard, I highly appreciate the presentation at our meeting of an ethical code for the use of artificial intelligence in the religious sphere," Pashazada emphasized.

    The CMB chairman also spoke about the role of religions in combating climate change. "The relevant position on this issue was expressed in the final document of the summit of religious leaders held during COP29 in Baku," he noted.

    Allahshukur Pashazada Artificial intelligence COP29
    QMİ sədri: Süni intellekt insanı ibadətdə əvəz etməməlidir
    Аллахшукюр Пашазаде: ИИ не может заменить человека в богослужении - у него нет души
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed