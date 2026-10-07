Allahshukur Pashazada: AI cannot replace humans in worship as it has no soul

Artificial intelligence cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB), said at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

According to Report's correspondent in Astana, Pashazada said the unrestricted penetration of artificial intelligence into human life opens up new opportunities while also creating new problems.

"The main issue here is to observe spiritual and ethical boundaries, as well as prevent negative consequences, the risk of which is high. In particular, artificial intelligence should not replace humans in worship because it has no soul. In this regard, I highly appreciate the presentation at our meeting of an ethical code for the use of artificial intelligence in the religious sphere," Pashazada emphasized.

The CMB chairman also spoke about the role of religions in combating climate change. "The relevant position on this issue was expressed in the final document of the summit of religious leaders held during COP29 in Baku," he noted.