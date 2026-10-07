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    Abdullah Al-Zaid: Interfaith and intercultural dialogue essential for peaceful coexistence

    Religion
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 10:05
    Abdullah Al-Zaid: Interfaith and intercultural dialogue essential for peaceful coexistence

    Interfaith and intercultural dialogue is necessary to overcome differences between peoples, strengthen mutual respect and promote peaceful coexistence, said Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Zaid, Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, a Report correspondent informs from Astana.

    Speaking at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Al-Zaid said religions, in their essence, do not call for wars or violent actions. He said cases where religion is used to justify violence stem from misinterpretation and the use of religion for non-peaceful purposes.

    He noted that religions call on people to act with moral responsibility, respect sacred values and uphold tolerance.

    "We must always understand this diversity. It should be used and directed toward further strengthening our cooperation," Al-Zaid said.

    According to him, the Muslim World League carries out moral, civilizational and cultural initiatives as part of its global mission, with particular attention to promoting dialogue among different religions and cultures.

    "Culture is what makes it possible to prevent all possible problems related to development and to resolve issues on the basis of peace and consensus," he noted.

    intercultural dialogue Astana
    Abdulla əl-Zayd: Mədəniyyətlərarası dialoq dinc yanaşı yaşamaq üçün zəruridir
    Абдулла аль-Зайд: Межкультурный диалог необходим для мирного сосуществования
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