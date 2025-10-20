Zelenskyy submits bills extending martial law to Ukrainian parliament
Region
- 20 October, 2025
- 13:58
Bills endorsing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's orders on the Extension of Martial Law in Ukraine and on the Extension of General Mobilization have been submitted to the Ukrainian parliament, local media said on Monday, citing the parliament website, Report informs.
The presidential orders enclosed with the bills propose extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days starting on November 5.
The orders take effect simultaneously with the bill on their endorsement.
