Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

The issue of Donbas remains the key topic and will be discussed by Ukraine, the United States, and Russia during their meetings in the United Arab Emirates today and tomorrow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Report informs via Ukrainian media that Zelenskyy said the Donbas issue was central and would be discussed in the format as seen by all three sides during the meetings in Abu Dhabi over the course of two days.

He noted that the head of the negotiation team, Secretary of Ukraine"s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, would provide him with regular updates at every stage of the talks or any agreements reached. Zelenskyy added that he had instructed that Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi also be included in the delegation.

Earlier reports said that the teams of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States would hold meetings in the United Arab Emirates on Friday and Saturday. As Zelenskyy previously stated, this would be the first trilateral meeting in the UAE.

From the Ukrainian side, the meetings in the UAE on Friday and Saturday will be attended by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Kyslytsia, leader of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov.