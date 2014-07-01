Yerevan hosts protest actions

Baku. July 1. REPORT.AZ/ The protest against the increase in electricity tariffs was held today in Yerevan, in front of the Commission on the Regulation of Public Services (PSRC). Report informs citing to the "ARKA" agency, PSRC passes discussion of increasing tariffs. In particular, the Commission proposes to increase the electricity tariff for consumers by 10.1 percent.

The protesters demanded to allow them to enter the hall where the meeting takes place PSRC. The Commission agreed on the attendance of two activists. On the first of August in Armenia it is planned to increase the electricity tariff by 10 - 15 percent.

Regulatory Commission of Armenia's Public Services substantiated such a step commitments power and "mains" on payment of foreign loans for modernization, as well as the lack of cheaper electricity in 2013 from the ANPP and hydropower plants.