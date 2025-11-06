Yasar Guler: Türkiye proudly celebrates Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh

Türkiye also proudly celebrates the glorious victory in Karabakh achieved by the heroic Azerbaijani army five years ago, said Turkish Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, Report informs.

"Türkiye's strength is Azerbaijan's strength, and Azerbaijan's strength is Türkiye's strength. The brotherhood between the two countries, rooted in deep historical roots, gives meaning to our present and confirms our unity for the future," the minister said.

Yasar Güler noted that the steps taken to establish permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia create important opportunities for ensuring security and stability in the Caucasus: "We welcome the latest steps aimed at achieving sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. These steps represent a significant opportunity for the development, security, and stability of the region. Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan under all circumstances. Our joint efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region will continue."