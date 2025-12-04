Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 16:27
    Xavier Bettel: Work must continue to establish peace between Baku, Yerevan

    Work to strengthen peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia must continue, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna on Thursday, as quoted by Report.

    "I am glad that we have an agreement today, even if it is still fragile. <...> We must not think that reaching agreements and establishing peace is a given. I want to emphasize that we must continue working to establish peace," Bettel said.

    He added: "I would like those who can travel to Baku or Yerevan to thank their colleagues for the efforts they are making (for peace)."

