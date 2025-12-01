Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Wealth of Russia's richest individuals grown by $18.1B since early year

    Region
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 12:09
    Wealth of Russia's richest individuals grown by $18.1B since early year

    The wealth of Russia's richest businessmen has increased by $18.1 billion since the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, published by Bloomberg, which is calculated based on, among other things, the value of companies' shares.

    Alisher Usmanov, a shareholder in Metalloinvest, Russia's largest iron ore producer, has earned $5.32 billion since the beginning of the year, bringing his net worth to $18.5 billion. Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company founder Iskander Makhmudov's net worth has increased by $4.43 billion to $7.56 billion.

    Meanwhile, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has earned $2.44 billion since the beginning of the year, bringing his net worth to $13.4 billion. Wildberries founder and RVB CEO Tatyana Kim has earned $654 million, increasing her net worth to $8.03 billion.

    Vladimir Lisin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Novolipetsk Steel, suffered the largest losses, with his net worth decreasing by $3.07 billion to $22.8 billion.

