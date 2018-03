Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Russia to sign a memorandum of understanding on visa facilitation between the two countries in near future.

Report informs referring to Iran.ru, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaini says, reduction of visa duration, providing tourists with visa after coming to the country and extension of time are considered on memorandum document.

The diplomat noted that the main problem in relations between the two countries is in issue of visas.

The number of Iranian tourists going to Russia may increase by 25-30% at the end of 2014.