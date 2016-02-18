Video of PYD terrorists calls to join the group and attack Turkey - VIDEO

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ A video has appeared of a man making a call for Westerners to join the ranks of the armed group and conduct terrorist attacks against the Turkish state.

Report informs citing Turkish haber7 website, Western terrorists call Kurds, living in Europe to fight against Turkey, through a video, made in 4 languages.

According to the information, number of Kurds in terrorist PKK group, which claims to defend rights of Kurds, will sharply reduce in near future as well as other ethnic groups and religious representatives will increase.

In the video, Western terrorists and YPG armed persons call Kurds, living in Europe, to fight afainst Turkey.