Valtonen: Positive momentum in Baku-Yerevan peace process
Region
- 04 December, 2025
- 14:30
In the South Caucasus region, positive momentum is currently being observed in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said at the opening of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Report informs.
"In the South Caucasus, I have witnessed positive developments in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," she said.
According to her, in August, "we reached a consensus" (at a meeting in Washington) on closing all structures of the Minsk process for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which was an important step that supported the peace process and removed a serious obstacle to the adoption of the OSCE budget.
