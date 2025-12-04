Valtonen: Positive momentum in Baku-Yerevan peace process

In the South Caucasus region, positive momentum is currently being observed in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said at the opening of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Report informs.

"In the South Caucasus, I have witnessed positive developments in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," she said.

According to her, in August, "we reached a consensus" (at a meeting in Washington) on closing all structures of the Minsk process for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which was an important step that supported the peace process and removed a serious obstacle to the adoption of the OSCE budget.