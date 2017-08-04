UN Secretary Generals Special Adviser on Cyprus resigns

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Espen Barth Eide, Special Advisor of the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus, has resigned.

Report informs citing TASS, he stepped down after failure in Crans-Montana talks on settlement of the conflict between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot representatives.

The Special Adviser stated that he did not want to remain in office because he could not achieve political unity of the island.

According to information, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed the report: "Eiden's dismissal date is not known yet. He will return to Norway after Cyprus visit and end his activity there".

Notably, from June 28 to July 7, 2017, Crans-Montana, Switzerland has hosted Conference on Cyprus organized by the United Nations. The issue of merger of the two island-states was discussed in the conference. However, no relevant agreement has been reached between the sides.