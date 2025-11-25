UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran, chief says
- 25 November, 2025
The International Atomic Energy Agency wants to fully reengage with Iran in order to restore inspection activities in the country, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.
His comments in Manila follow a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday saying Iran must inform it "without delay" of the status of its enriched uranium stock and bombed atomic sites.
