Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran, chief says

    Region
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 14:37
    UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran, chief says

    The International Atomic Energy Agency wants to fully reengage with Iran in order to restore inspection activities in the country, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    His comments in Manila follow a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday saying Iran must inform it "without delay" of the status of its enriched uranium stock and bombed atomic sites.

    Iran IAEA Rafael Grossi nuclear
    AEBA İranda yoxlamaları tam şəkildə bərpa etməyi planlaşdırır
    Гросси: МАГАТЭ намерено полностью возобновить инспекции в Иране

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed