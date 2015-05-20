UN calls Armenia to strengthen mechanisms to protect children from violence

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ The UN called on the Armenian authorities to pay more attention to the protection of children from violence.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was said by the UN Special Rapporteur Mod de Boer-Buquicchio.

She recommended to create crisis center, as well as centers for the rehabilitation and reintegration of child victims of exploitation and abuse.

The expert expressed the need to eradicate the practice of child marriage among the Yezidis and prevent abuse of girls and boys online.

The Special Rapporteur on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography Mod de Boer-Bukuikkio visited Armenia on May 12-18.

As a result of this visit, she would prepare a report on the extent of these problems in the country, which will be submitted to the UN Council on Human Rights.