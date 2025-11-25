Ukrainian, US delegations reach agreement on key terms of peace plan
Region
- 25 November, 2025
- 13:40
The Ukrainian and American delegations have reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva, said Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.
He noted that a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States is expected to be organized as soon as possible, before the end of November, to complete the final stages and reach an agreement with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.
Latest News
19:49
Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important stepForeign policy
19:38
EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'Other countries
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
18:51
Trump expected to name new Fed chair before ChristmasOther countries
18:41
Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official saysOther countries
18:19
Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26Domestic policy
18:11
Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injuredRegion
18:03
Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministersForeign policy
17:51