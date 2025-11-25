Ukrainian, US delegations reach agreement on key terms of peace plan

The Ukrainian and American delegations have reached a common understanding on the key terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva, said Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

He noted that a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States is expected to be organized as soon as possible, before the end of November, to complete the final stages and reach an agreement with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.