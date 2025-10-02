Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Ukrainian president, Norwegian PM mull strengthening air defenses, UAV production

    Region
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:27
    Ukrainian president, Norwegian PM mull strengthening air defenses, UAV production

    During a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed continuing defense support, including strengthening air defenses and funding drone production in Ukraine, Report informs.

    The meeting was held as part of the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit.

    "I expressed gratitude for Norway"s support of Ukraine from the very start of Russia"s full-scale aggression. This year alone, Norway has provided $8.5 billion – a truly significant contribution. We discussed continued defense support: strengthening air defense, funding drone production in Ukraine, countering Russian threats, and the EU initiative to create a Drone Wall, with Ukraine"s willingness to share its expertise. The PURL initiative and energy support for Ukraine were also discussed. I thank the people of Norway, the Government, and the Prime Minister for every show of support and every decision that helps protect lives in Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Jonas Gahr Store 7th Summit of European Political Community
    Президент Украины и премьер Норвегии обсудили усиление ПВО и производство БПЛА

    Latest News

    15:41

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan mull development of interparliamentary dialogue

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    Israel's MFA says operation to seize Global Sumud Flotilla completed

    Other countries
    15:31

    Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle

    Incident
    15:30

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exchange congratulations

    Other
    15:24
    Video

    Four injured in car and stabbing attack at Manchester synagogue

    Other countries
    15:20

    Stefanie Stallmeister: World Bank and Azerbaijan coordinate details of Baku Port financing – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:07
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    Masdar: Bilasuvar solar plant key to Azerbaijan's energy transformation

    Energy
    14:53

    Bilasuvar solar power plant to meet up to 5% of Azerbaijan's energy demand

    Energy
    All News Feed