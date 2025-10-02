Ukrainian president, Norwegian PM mull strengthening air defenses, UAV production

During a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed continuing defense support, including strengthening air defenses and funding drone production in Ukraine, Report informs.

The meeting was held as part of the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit.

"I expressed gratitude for Norway"s support of Ukraine from the very start of Russia"s full-scale aggression. This year alone, Norway has provided $8.5 billion – a truly significant contribution. We discussed continued defense support: strengthening air defense, funding drone production in Ukraine, countering Russian threats, and the EU initiative to create a Drone Wall, with Ukraine"s willingness to share its expertise. The PURL initiative and energy support for Ukraine were also discussed. I thank the people of Norway, the Government, and the Prime Minister for every show of support and every decision that helps protect lives in Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on X.