Ukraine targets gas processing plant in Russia's Orenburg region
Region
- 19 October, 2025
- 12:42
The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a gas processing plant in Russia's Orenburg region, Report informs.
According to regional governor Yevgeny Solntsev, who shared details on Telegram, the strike caused partial damage to the plant's infrastructure and triggered a fire in one of the workshops.
"All emergency services have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. There are no casualties among the plant's workers, and the facility poses no threat to nearby settlements," Solntsev said.
