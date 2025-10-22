Ukraine launches drone strikes on Dagestan
Region
- 22 October, 2025
- 09:44
The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched drone strikes on Dagestan, targeting one of the enterprises, Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said on social media, Report informs.
"Currently, there is no information about deaths or injuries," he emphasized.
Information about the damage is being investigated.
Latest News
11:11
PM: Azerbaijan, Georgia occupy leading positions in development of Middle CorridorForeign policy
11:07
Russia reiterates previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communiqueOther countries
11:07
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks killed six in Ukraine, including two children overnightRegion
11:00
Ali Asadov: New route to become key segment of Middle CorridorForeign policy
10:56
PM: Georgia pleased with participation of Azerbaijani, Armenian PMs in this year's forumRegion
10:49
PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Georgia ties vital for regional stability and developmentForeign policy
10:43
CBA currency exchange rates (22.10.2025)Finance
10:42
Nikol Pashinyan: Ilham Aliyev's decision is very positiveRegion
10:32