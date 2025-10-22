Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    22 October, 2025
    Ukraine launches drone strikes on Dagestan

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched drone strikes on Dagestan, targeting one of the enterprises, Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said on social media, Report informs.

    "Currently, there is no information about deaths or injuries," he emphasized.

    Information about the damage is being investigated.

