Two Russian spies arrested in Istanbul on suspicion of murder

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two Russian spies arrested in Istanbul as a result of the operations carried out by local branch of Turkish National Intelligence Organization with security department.
Report informs, citing the Turkish media.
According to the information, 52-year-old Yuri Anisimov and 55-year-old Alexander Smirnov, are suspected of murdering a Chechen commander Vahid Edelgirievin. The assassination took place in Istanbul on November 1, 2015.
They refused to answer questions. The court has remanded them in custody.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
