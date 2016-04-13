 Top
    Two Russian spies arrested in Istanbul on suspicion of murder

    The court has remanded them in custody

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two Russian spies arrested in Istanbul as a result of the operations carried out by local branch of Turkish National Intelligence Organization with security department.

    According to the information, 52-year-old Yuri Anisimov and 55-year-old Alexander Smirnov, are suspected of murdering a Chechen commander Vahid Edelgirievin. The assassination took place in Istanbul on November 1, 2015.

    They refused to answer questions. The court has remanded them in custody.

