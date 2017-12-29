 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two killed after a bus rams into people in Moscow

    Investigation is underway© Ria.ru

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ A bus rammed into the people at a bus-stop in Moscow, Russia.

    Report informs citing TASS, local law-enforcement bodies said.

    The incident took place on Moscow's Skhodnensk street. As a result, two people were killed. The bus moved on route 37.

    Investigation is underway.

    Notably, on December 25, a driver lost control in Moscow and rammed into underground passage near a subway station. As a result, 5 people were killed and 15 injured.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi