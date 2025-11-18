Twelve dead, including nine children, in Kazakhstan house fire

A tragic fire in Kazakhstan's Turkistan region has claimed the lives of 12 people, including nine children, according to the regional Department of Emergency Situations, Report informs.

The blaze reportedly broke out in a two-storey private home in the village of Algabas, Jetisay district.

Rescue teams discovered three people unconscious and handed them over to emergency medical services. Inside the burned home, the bodies of 12 victims were found.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, according to the presidential press service. The government and regional administration have been instructed to provide necessary assistance to the relatives and to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.